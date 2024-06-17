6 people, including 3 children, killed in Georgia house fire that injured 5 other occupants

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Six people, including three children, were killed in a fire that destroyed a home southwest of Atlanta early Monday, the local coroner said.

The children's ages were 6, 12 and 13, the Coweta County Coroner's Office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The oldest victim was in their 70s, authorities said. Their identities were not immediately released.

There were 11 people inside the home, and the five survivors were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Coweta County Fire Rescue said in a statement. Some of the survivors had “serious injuries,” the agency said.