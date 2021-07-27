6 hurt in Georgia boat crash recovering as inquiry continues

WMAZ-TV reports that all six people who were injured in the late-night collision have been released from the hospital.

The six injured people worked at a local restaurant alongside 22-year-old assistant manager William Childs. He suffered a skull injury in the crash and later died from blunt force trauma. All seven were aboard an anchored pontoon boat after 2 a.m. Saturday at Lake Tobesofkee when they were hit by a speedboat. The lake in western Bibb County is a popular spot for recreation and fishing.