6 hurt in Georgia boat crash recovering as inquiry continues

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials continue to investigate whether criminal charges are merited in a boat crash that killed one man and injured six others.
WMAZ-TV reports that all six people who were injured in the late-night collision have been released from the hospital.
The six injured people worked at a local restaurant alongside 22-year-old assistant manager William Childs. He suffered a skull injury in the crash and later died from blunt force trauma. All seven were aboard an anchored pontoon boat after 2 a.m. Saturday at Lake Tobesofkee when they were hit by a speedboat. The lake in western Bibb County is a popular spot for recreation and fishing.
Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told local news outlets that two people aboard the speedboat abandoned their vessel and left the lake. McKinnon said the people were later found at a nearby home. He said the driver of the boat may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.
McKinnon said the state agency plans to complete its investigation and present findings to prosecutors, who will decide whether to seek criminal charges. McKinnon said that process could take two to three months.
The Fish N Pig, a lakefront eatery where the pontoon boat passengers worked, plans to reopen on Aug. 3