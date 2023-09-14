6 are in custody after a woman's body was found in a car's trunk outside a popular metro Atlanta spa

Five adults and a 15-year-old have been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a parked car outside a metro Atlanta spa
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Five adults and a 15-year-old were in custody Thursday on murder charges after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a popular spa in Georgia's Gwinnett County.

Investigators told news outlets that someone reported the discovery around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday outside of Jeju, a Korean spa and sauna in Duluth, Georgia. At a news conference Thursday, authorities said the spa does not appear involved in the incident.

The victim, according to arrest warrants, was starved and beaten for weeks before she eventually died. Police believe the starvation began Aug. 3. It’s not immediately clear when the victim died.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Facing charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another are Eric Hyun, 26, of Suwanee; Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 26; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25, and a 15-year-old, all from Lawrenceville, the Gwinett County Police Department said in a news release.

All are being held without bond. It was unknown if any of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Detectives believe Hyun was the driver of the car that contained the victim's body.

After he parked the vehicle early Tuesday, he called a relative to pick him up, police said in a news release. The family member then transported Hyun to an Atlanta area hospital for unrelated injuries. While there, he asked the family member to get a personal item from within the vehicle. When the family member went back to the vehicle, he discovered the woman's body in the trunk and called 911, police said.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant for a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville that has ties to Hyun.

“The victim was apparently subjected to beatings and malnourishment for weeks. The victim’s body weighed approximately 70 pounds when discovered by detectives. The Medical Examiner’s Office believes malnourishment could be a contributing factor to her death. The exact cause of death is still under investigation,” the news release states.

Detectives believe the crime occurred in the home's basement, police said.

Detectives believe the victim moved to the United States from South Korea in the summer to join a religious organization, known as Soldiers of Christ. The suspects referred to themselves as members of the group, investigators said.

The victim’s family is from South Korea, and death notifications have not yet been made.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case1h ago

Credit: Drew Kann / Drew.Kann@ajc.com

Gusty storms flood roads, prompt evacuation at Georgia Aquarium
39m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta council member considering bill for training center referendum
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

6 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa
1h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

6 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa
1h ago

Georgia is a rising tourism locale. The pandemic was the launch point
2h ago
The Latest
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
3h ago
Even with a new face of the franchise, the Packers don't look that much different to the...
5h ago
Georgia jobless rate ticks up, but labor market keeps setting records for numbers of jobs
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
12h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top