Georgia News

6 agencies investigate after a photographer says he found remains in a burned Georgia funeral home

Half a dozen state and county agencies are investigating a burned Georgia funeral home
Updated 47 minutes ago

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Half a dozen state and county agencies are investigating a burned Georgia funeral home after a photographer from England said he found urns, bags of human ashes, and even human remains in what is left of the building.

Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Atlanta, caught fire earlier this year. The building was up for a foreclosure auction before the fire happened. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the building is set to be demolished.

Six agencies are now involved in figuring out what was happening inside the funeral home, including Marietta police, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, WSB-TV reported Thursday.

They say they are looking for family members who used the business to handle their loved one’s burial or cremation.

“We are trying to find out where that money is,” Noula Zaharia with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office Cemeteries Division said of the thousands of dollars many families prepaid for funerals.

On Wednesday, the station reported what photographer Ben James, who traveled from England to photograph the abandoned funeral home, said he found in the building.

“Bank statements of burials, bank statements of people who had paid for burials. I’ve found lots of ashes at funeral homes, maybe one or two, but to find this amount was crazy, I’ve never seen such a big amount,” James said. “It was very alarming.”

James said he found more than 30 urns and bags of human ashes. Some were labeled with names, others weren’t. He said he also found family photos, death certificates, credit card information and hazardous chemicals.

“There was a discarded human fetus in a jar just left in the embalming room," James said. “What’s the back story to it? How can that just have been forgotten about? It’s very sad.”

A similar situation unfolded in another Georgia city last month. A funeral home owner in Douglas, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, was arrested and accused of neglecting human corpses after authorities said they found 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition while serving an eviction notice at the business.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid

35 boxes of cremated remains found in burned Cobb funeral home, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kristen Kitchens for the AJC

Authorities identify 12 of 18 decomposing bodies found at Georgia funeral home
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

‘Heartbreaking’: Cobb funeral home damaged by fire
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kamaron Hickman

They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
The Latest
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening48m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening48m ago
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening50m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights