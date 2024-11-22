6 agencies investigate after a photographer says he found remains in a burned Georgia funeral home

They say they are looking for family members who used the business to handle their loved one’s burial or cremation.

“We are trying to find out where that money is,” Noula Zaharia with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office Cemeteries Division said of the thousands of dollars many families prepaid for funerals.

On Wednesday, the station reported what photographer Ben James, who traveled from England to photograph the abandoned funeral home, said he found in the building.

“Bank statements of burials, bank statements of people who had paid for burials. I’ve found lots of ashes at funeral homes, maybe one or two, but to find this amount was crazy, I’ve never seen such a big amount,” James said. “It was very alarming.”

James said he found more than 30 urns and bags of human ashes. Some were labeled with names, others weren’t. He said he also found family photos, death certificates, credit card information and hazardous chemicals.

“There was a discarded human fetus in a jar just left in the embalming room," James said. “What’s the back story to it? How can that just have been forgotten about? It’s very sad.”

A similar situation unfolded in another Georgia city last month. A funeral home owner in Douglas, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, was arrested and accused of neglecting human corpses after authorities said they found 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition while serving an eviction notice at the business.