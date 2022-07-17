BreakingNews
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
5 wounded in shooting at block party in middle Georgia town

Georgia News
32 minutes ago
At least five people were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a middle Georgia block party

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — At least five people were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a middle Georgia block party.

Milledgeville police said they received multiple calls of gunshots at the party just after midnight Sunday morning.

Police arrived to find a large crowd running away, they said. Four women and one man who had been shot arrived in private vehicles at a hospital in Milledgeville.

Officers said they found multiple houses and vehicles that had been hit by bullets.

Police named no suspects and gave no description of what may have happened.

