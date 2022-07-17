5 wounded in shooting at block party in middle Georgia town

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — At least five people were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a middle Georgia block party.
Milledgeville police said they received multiple calls of gunshots at the party just after midnight Sunday morning.
Police arrived to find a large crowd running away, they said. Four women and one man who had been shot arrived in private vehicles at a hospital in Milledgeville.
Officers said they found multiple houses and vehicles that had been hit by bullets.
Police named no suspects and gave no description of what may have happened.
