5 women win field-event titles at NCAA outdoor championship

Oregon senior Carmela Cardama Baez won the 10,000 meters in 32:16.13, giving the Ducks the title in the event for the first time since 1984. A Pac-12 member hadn't won the event since 2006.

Georgia picked up two titles. On the women's side, Marie-Therese Obst won the javelin at 195-10. For the men, Karel Tilga won the decathlon, and the heptathlon indoors, in same year for third time in NCAA history. Tilga picked up 8,261 points, and Michigan’s Ayden Owens finished second with 8,114.

Oregon's Carmela Cardama Baez slows after wining the women's 10,000 meters at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Runners compete in a preliminary heat of the women's 200 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Leading is Ohio State's Anavia Battle. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Athletes compete on the infield during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Mississippi's Kieshonna Brooks competes in the women's long jump finals during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Michigan's Ayden Owens celebrates his win in the decathlon 1,500 meters to take second overall during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Runners compete in the 200 meter semifinals during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

Texas A&M's Athing Mu celebrates after winning her heat of the women's 400 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)