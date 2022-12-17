5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

U.S. District Judge Clay Land sentenced Sandra Anderson of Hampton, Georgia, the 64-year-old who directed the Columbus campus, to nine years in prison.

Instructor Yolanda Brown Thomas, 51, of Columbus, was sentenced to five years and three months.

Fort Mitchell, Alabama, resident Erica Montgomery, 49 who used a tax preparation business to recruit students, was sentenced to four years and three months.

Administrative assistant Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Instructor Leo Frank Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Montgomery and Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The other three pleaded guilty to conspiracy, five counts of wire fraud and four counts of financial aid fraud.

A sixth person who had been indicted — Dorothy Webb — died while charges were pending.

Although defense attorneys argued the loss amount was lower, Land ordered the defendants to pay $11.8 million in restitution.