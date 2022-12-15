5 protesters arrested at Atlanta police training center

The arrests happened as agents from the GBI, Atlanta police officers, and other state and local law enforcement officers removed barricades blocking some entrances to the site, the GBI said in a news release.

Opponents of the training center have been protesting for months by building platforms in surrounding trees and camping out at the site to prevent construction. They say that the $90 million project, which would be built by the Atlanta Police Foundation, involves cutting down so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging. They also oppose investing so much money in what they call "Cop City," which they say will be used to practice "urban warfare."