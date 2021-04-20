5 private Georgia colleges to require vaccines for students

The four historically Black institutions that made the announcement are all part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of colleges that share resources and allow students to cross-register for classes. They are requiring employees as well as students to be vaccinated.

"Vaccination of our community members is critical to continue meeting our highest priority—maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our constituents," the leaders of the center wrote in a joint statement.

The Atlanta University Center schools have taught mostly online all year, although some students are currently on the campuses.

The schools said students and employees would have to finish their last or only shot two weeks before the start of class to allow time for immunity to fully develop. The schools said each institution would consider exemption requests. They have more than 8,000 students combined.

Of the nearly 50 universities nationwide so far that have announced they will require students to be vaccinated, only three are public universities, according to a list kept by the Chronicle of Higher Education. Texas prohibited any institution receiving state funds, including private colleges whose students get state financial aid, from requiring vaccinations. Utah has prohibited public colleges from requiring coronavirus vaccinations and Florida has prohibited organizations from requiring proof of immunization.

Colleges routinely require incoming students to prevent proof of other vaccinations. The COVID-19 vaccines are being administered under emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.