5 people killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Georgia

“There wasn’t an inch of that van that wasn’t on fire,” Barlow said. “The thud I heard was like there was no brakes. It wasn’t a screech, it was a direct hit.”

Barlow said he grabbed a kitchen fire extinguisher, but the fire was too large.

Investigators told WAGA-TV that a preliminary investigation found the truck left its lane before the collision. Deputies declined to say if the pickup driver could face charges.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those killed or injured.

The Associated Press left a phone message with the sheriff's office Sunday, seeking additional information.