5 people dead in a Thanksgiving van crash on a south Georgia highway

MOULTRIE, Ga, (AP) — Four adults and a toddler died Thursday afternoon when their van collided with a pickup truck on a state highway near Moultrie in south Georgia.

Four other people in the van, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, were severely injured, state troopers said. They were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Thomasville and Tallahassee, Florida.

The Ford van collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup on Georgia 111 about 8 miles (12 kilometers) southwest of Moultrie, troopers said. The van was headed south on the two-lane highway, while the pickup truck was headed north.