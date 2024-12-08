5 killed, including 2 children, in suspected murder-suicide

ATLANTA (AP) — Five people, including a !-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were found dead Saturday in an apartment outside Atlanta in what police suspect was a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the apartment just before 7:30 p.m. to do a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered five deceased people inside the apartment, according to a statement emailed by Lt. Shane Smith of the DeKalb County Police Department. All five had gunshot wounds.

The deaths are under investigation, but police said preliminary information indicates it was a domestic-related murder-suicide.