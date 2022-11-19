5 killed, including 2 children, in Alabama wrong-way crash

Maria Baltazar, 49, was driving the 2021 Toyota Corolla that collided with the tractor-trailer at about 12:30 a.m., Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff said.

Baltazar was pronounced dead at the scene as were her passengers, identified as her son Hosea Lopez, 27; his wife, Veronica Gonzalez, 28; and two of their children, Christian Lopez Gonzalez, 10, and Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez, 4.