ajc logo
X

5 killed, including 2 children, in Alabama wrong-way crash

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
Five people including two children have died in a crash in Alabama after their car entered the highway going the wrong way and hit an 18-wheeler

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Five people from Georgia, including two children, were killed in Alabama on Friday when their car entered the highway going the wrong way and hit an 18-wheeler, authorities said.

Maria Baltazar, 49, was driving the 2021 Toyota Corolla that collided with the tractor-trailer at about 12:30 a.m., Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff said.

Baltazar was pronounced dead at the scene as were her passengers, identified as her son Hosea Lopez, 27; his wife, Veronica Gonzalez, 28; and two of their children, Christian Lopez Gonzalez, 10, and Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez, 4.

Police told news outlets a preliminary investigation indicated Baltazar entered the highway against the flow of traffic before the accident.

“We would like to remind drivers to remain vigilant and pay close attention to traffic signage, especially when travelling through unfamiliar areas,” McGriff said.

No details were released about the truck's driver.

The victims were from the southwest Georgia city of Cairo, near the Florida state line, police said.

Family members hope to raise money to send the bodies back to Guatemala, Ceser Orozco, who described himself as a friend of the family, told The Montgomery Advertiser. An official fundraiser had not yet been set up.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia2h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
12h ago
The Latest
Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves
1h ago
Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves
2h ago
Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
3h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
8h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top