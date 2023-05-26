X

5 injured by gunfire at home in coastal Georgia, police say

Georgia News
48 minutes ago
Police say five people were injured by gunfire at a home in coastal Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Five people were injured by gunfire early Friday at a home in coastal Georgia, according to police.

Glynn County police officers were called just before 1 a.m. Friday to a house where they found one person shot amid a large gathering, the department said in a news release. Investigators soon learned four other people shot at the same location were being treated at a local hospital.

The wounded were all between the ages of 18 and 21, and four of them had injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.

No other details about the shootings were released, and police announced no arrests.

The shootings occurred in a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah.

