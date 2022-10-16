ajc logo
49ers' Bosa has groin injury, won't play against Falcons

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury

ATLANTA (AP) — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury.

Bosa was listed as questionable in practice this week but was ruled out before the game. Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Charles Omenihu is expected to make his first start for San Francisco in Bosa’s spot. Bosa missed his first game since 2020 with an ACL injury.

The Niners will also be without other starters on the defensive line: Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee). Kinlaw was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

San Francisco’s top-ranked defense leads the league with 21 sacks.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

