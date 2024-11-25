44 years after New York couple vanished, car matching description of theirs is found in Georgia

The pond is being drained, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

“At this time there is no conclusion about the identity of the remains that were found,” police said in a statement.

The statement did not speculate on what might have happened to the Romers, but at the time of their disappearance, law officers expressed concerns about foul play. Catherine Romer was wearing about $81,000 worth of jewelry at the time, and police said one theory was that thieves burglarized their motel room, The Associated Press reported previously.

“We all felt with our experience that these people had been kidnapped and killed for her jewelry, and the vehicle and the bodies were hidden in the water,” rescue diver George Baker, who searched for the car over the years, told the AP in 1998.