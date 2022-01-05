$43M battery recycling plant set for Georgia, hiring 150

The Covington plant will have a capacity to recycle 30,000 metric tons (33,000 tons) of batteries each year, equal to 70,000 vehicle batteries.

It’s the latest link in an electric vehicle supply-chain that Georgia officials are trying to create. SK Innovation is building a $2.6 billion, 2,600-worker battery plant in Commerce, northeast of Atlanta. And last month, electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive announced it would build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant just east of Covington that’s projected to employ 7,500 workers.

“As the electric vehicle industry continues its rapid growth, battery recycling has become a vital part of the supply chain, and cutting reliance on unstable areas of the globe has never been more crucial for the future,” Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said.

Battery Resourcers has pilot plants in Westborough, Massachusetts, and Novi, Michigan in addition to Worcester, but would be able to recycle many more batteries at the Georgia plant. The company has also said it wants to build two plants in Europe by the end of the year and eventually expand to Asia, with a goal of processing 150,000 metric tons of material per year.

Battery Resources has raised more than $90 million from investors. It has already signed a contract to process spent batteries from Honda and Acura vehicles. Among other investors are venture capital arms of Jaguar Land Rover and Hitachi.