4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus

Four people were shot Sunday near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus

Credit: AP

Georgia News
Updated 12 hours ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University's Atlanta campus.

Authorities said three of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or identified any suspects.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. It's the same gas station where another Georgia State student died in a December 2022 shooting. A different man was also shot there in April, WXIA-TV reported.

In a statement Sunday, university officials confirmed that two students were among those injured in the shooting. They also pledged to increase patrols in the area and work with police to secure the areas surrounding the campus, which is located in downtown Atlanta.

