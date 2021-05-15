4 more arrests in death of 20-year-old Georgia woman

DACULA, Ga. (AP) — Four more teenaged girls face felony murder charges in the Valentine's Day shooting death of a Georgia woman.
Gwinnett Police announced the arrests Friday, news outlets reported. That brings the total number of arrests to five in the death of Faith Burns, 20, of Loganville.
Authorities said the slaying happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day near Dacula. Police found Burns with at least one gunshot wound. She later died at an area hospital.
A 17-year-old girl from Snellville was the first arrested. She surrendered Feb. 16 to police and faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Four more teens, two 16-year-old girls from Snellville and two 17-year-old girls from Loganville were arrested Friday. Each faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
It was unknown if any of the suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Police have not said what sparked the shooting, but described a domestic altercation between the first teen arrested and Burns.