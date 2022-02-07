4 killed in middle Georgia chase that reached nearly 170 mph

News outlets reported that a deputy parked along the northbound side of the highway clocked a Dodge Charger speeding at 102 mph early Sunday, but the car accelerated and the officer couldn't catch up. Another officer further north clocked the vehicle at 169 mph before losing sight of it.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said the vehicle pulled off the highway near High Falls and crashed into trees at the top of the ramp and caught fire. Two people who were in the vehicle got out on their own and survived, but four others were killed.