4 charged for trying to set fire to Georgia restaurant

Insurance Commissioner John King announced Tuesday that the four Eastman residents had been charged following an investigation into a May 22 firebombing of a Captain D's restaurant in the town.

Charged with first degree arson and obstructing law enforcement officers are Kymberly Swars, 32, and Christopher Wright, 25. Nedra Deckard, also 25, is charged with conspiracy. Tristan Muncy, 24, is charged with first degree arson and felony obstruction.