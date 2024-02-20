4 candidates run in Georgia House election to replace Richard Smith, who died

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Republicans and an independent have qualified for an April 9 election in Georgia House District 139 to replace state Rep. Richard Smith, who died Jan. 30 while ill with the flu.

Republicans include Sean Knox, who owns a pest control company and is a former member of the board of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce; oral and facial surgeon Don Moeller, an Army veteran who is both a physician and dentist; and Carmen Rice, a human resources professional who is the first woman to serve as Republican Party chair in Muscogee County.

Running as an independent is Robert Mallard, an Army veteran and former real estate broker who owns a beekeeping and honey company.