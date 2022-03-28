3rd victim dies after shooting in Paulding County

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — A third victim has died after a shooting that’s still under investigation in a northwest Georgia county, sheriff's deputies say.
The shooting happened March 21 in the western part of the county, Paulding County sheriff’s officials said.
Detectives determined that it appears that two men came to a home in the Rockmart area to rob the three victims. Two died at the scene, and the third died over the weekend.
Killed were Clinton Matthew Aiola, 42, of Rockmart; Cody Daniel Fuller, 30, of Dallas, Georgia; and Davauntee Anthony Ramsay, 30, of Rockmart.
A suspect, 26-year-old Carlos Favors-Battle of Douglasville is jailed on charges that include three counts of murder. It wasn’t known Monday whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment on his behalf.
Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Deputy Marshals say they’re still searching for another suspect.