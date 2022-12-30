$30K reward offered in hunt for Georgia deputy's killer

Atlanta police Maj. Pete Malecki said the driver of a van contacted police hours after the shooting to report a collision with Thomas' car.

The driver told police he saw Thomas' car “driving erratically” in the middle of the street before the vehicles struck while trying to pass each other, Malecki said. He said the driver reported hearing a sound like gunfire.

“Right now, we do not know if the shooter was a pedestrian on foot or if he was perhaps in another vehicle," Malecki told reporters Thursday. He said investigators don't believe the van driver was involved in the shooting.