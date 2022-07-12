3-year-old wanders off from day care, is rescued by officer

Stockbridge police officer Granville Barrett told WSB-TV he spotted the boy alone off of Rock Quarry Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, and brought him to his cruiser to cool off. Barrett said 15 more minutes passed before a worker approached from the day care a quarter-mile away.

He said the boy apparently climbed a fence in the yard of the ABC Early Learning Academy and workers there realized he was missing when they did a head count. Stockbridge Police told WSB that nobody called 911. The boy’s mother said she’s upset no one notified her until after it was all over.