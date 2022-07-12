ajc logo
X

3-year-old wanders off from day care, is rescued by officer

Georgia News
34 minutes ago
A Georgia police officer is being recognized for rescuing a 3-year-old boy wandering alone by a busy road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer is being recognized in his city for rescuing a 3-year-old boy wandering alone by a busy road.

Stockbridge police officer Granville Barrett told WSB-TV he spotted the boy alone off of Rock Quarry Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, and brought him to his cruiser to cool off. Barrett said 15 more minutes passed before a worker approached from the day care a quarter-mile away.

He said the boy apparently climbed a fence in the yard of the ABC Early Learning Academy and workers there realized he was missing when they did a head count. Stockbridge Police told WSB that nobody called 911. The boy’s mother said she’s upset no one notified her until after it was all over.

Barrett, who received a special recognition at Monday’s city council meeting, said he's just glad no one was hurt.

“It was God’s will; I think he put me there that day, right time right place,” Barrett said.

Editors' Picks
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
9h ago
Judge upholds limits on mass mailings of Georgia absentee ballot forms
16h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
19h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
19h ago
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south
13m ago
The Latest
Mets play the Braves leading series 1-0
4h ago
GA Lottery
6h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
6h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top