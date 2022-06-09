3 teens arrested for fire that burned 3 historic homes

Interim Morrow Police Chief David Snively said investigators met with witnesses and reviewed digital evidence, leading them to the boys.

The city says it will rebuild the structures, despite investigators classifying them as total losses, and is planning a Saturday morning prayer vigil.

"The tremendous grief suffered by our community since Saturday can be somewhat resolved with the knowledge that the suspects in this case have been identified and apprehended," Mayor John Lampl said in a statement.

Lampl was investigated over the collapse of the development when he was Morrow city manager. He eventually pleaded no contest to falsifying fire reports to say buildings had commercial-grade sprinklers instead of the residential sprinklers that were actually installed. Lampl served six months of probation and paid $12,000 in fines.

Lampl was elected mayor in 2019 and has since spearheaded efforts to redevelop the area after attempts to sell it failed.