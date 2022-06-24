ajc logo
3 siblings drown in same Georgia lake on same day

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman and her two younger brothers have drowned in a Georgia lake, authorities said.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the three siblings drowned Thursday in the Amity Recreation Area on Clarks Hill Lake.

Coroner Tim Quarles identified the victims as Raven Powell, of McDuffie County; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3.

News outlets report the bodies were recovered and will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The coroner's office said the three siblings died sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Further details about what happened have not been released. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The area is on the same arm of the lake where best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk drowned a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members. Shontover Kirkland, 32, was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and just this week pleaded guilty in the case.

