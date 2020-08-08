3 shot, including teen, in east-central Alabama city

Opelika Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired about 2 a.m. and found several people injured when they arrived, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

A 30-year-old woman had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, police said. Two others, a 33-year-old man and the teenager, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, police said. The last known condition of each victim was that they are in stable condition, police said.