3 people killed and 1 wounded in shooting at Atlanta apartment building, police say

Investigators with a homicide unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the investigation was still in progress, police said.

The shooting was linked to drug activity at 3005 Buckhead Apartments, they said.

"This wasn't like a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment," Maj. Peter Malecki told WANF.

Police planned to run tests on handguns recovered at the scene to determine which of the weapons was involved in the shooting, Malecki said.

Police did not identify the victims and there was no information immediately available about a suspect.