X
3 men shot and injured in park in suburban Atlanta

Georgia News
21 minutes ago
Three men have been shot and injured at a park east of Atlanta

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Three men were shot and injured at a park east of Atlanta on Saturday, officials tell local news outlets.

The three men were sitting in a car at a park in Covington when four other men approached, Newton County sheriff's deputies said.

One man tried to run and was shot in the leg, WAGA-TV reports. The other two who were shot remained in the car.

The two men still in the car drove to Conyers, where one was transported by helicopter to a hospital from the parking lot of a supermarket.

It's unclear why the fight began.

All three men were hospitalized Saturday. Their conditions were unknown.

No one has been arrested and investigators did not name any suspects.

"It's a quiet neighborhood. We're still investigating to find out what exactly happened out here and why they were in the park this late," Newton County Sheriff's Sgt. Jack Redlinger told WANF-TV.

