3 men charged with slaying women found under Georgia bridge

Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23, are accused of killing Vanita Richardson, 18, and Clarice Truvenia Campbell, 30, in May, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

The women were found below a bridge in Rome over the Etowah River and were thought to have been in Richardson’s car before they were killed, authorities have said. The vehicle remained missing until investigators recently recovered it in South Fulton, the agency said Thursday.