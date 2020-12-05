3 men charged in death of woman missing more than 1 year

The Savannah Police Department announced Friday that 22-year-old John Lashea Bailey, 21-year-old Taj Dialo Gayle and 29-year-old Justin Lewis Path were charged in the death of Melanie Steele.

The 24-year-old woman was reported missing by relatives in September 2019. Her car was found near where she was last seen, but about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from where her remains were discovered. In November, a DNA analysis determined that remains discovered off of New Hampstead Parkway on March 18 were those of Steele.