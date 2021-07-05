3 killed at trailer park in southeastern Georgia

Bulloch County sheriff's officers found Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on a porch outside a home while answering a call about a shooting Sunday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday. Suffering from a gunshot wound, she died on the way to a hospital.

Officers went inside the residence to discover Kristina Soles and Travis Sneed, both 37, also dead from gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.