3 killed after SC bridge wreck sends truck into water below

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Tyler Cameron Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland; Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville and Jordan Amari Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. when the pickup and a sedan collided. The crash sent the truck into the water, Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, told news outlets.