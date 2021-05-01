3 killed after SC bridge wreck sends truck into water below

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Three young people were killed early Saturday when a pickup and a sedan crashed on the westbound Hilton Head bridges in South Carolina, sending the truck into the water below.
The Beaufort County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Tyler Cameron Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland; Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville and Jordan Amari Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland.
Authorities said the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. when the pickup and a sedan collided. The crash sent the truck into the water, Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, told news outlets.
Carroll was driving the truck, Green was driving the sedan and Johnson was a passenger in Green's vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner David Ott said. Others were injured but their conditions were unknown at this time, Bromage said.
All westbound lanes were closed for about six hours Saturday before clearing around 8 a.m., Bromage said.
Details of how the crash occurred have not been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.