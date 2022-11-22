3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee

“I believe that a majority of men and women who wear a badge in this country truly seek to protect and serve,” he said. “Unfortunately, some discredit the profession, the badge and the oath they swore to uphold. This is why we’re standing here today.”

Two other sheriff's employees are facing disciplinary action in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hobbs, who is from North Carolina, had been booked into the Camden County jail in coastal Georgia on Sept. 3 on traffic violation and drug possession charges. Security video from that night shows him standing alone in his cell before five guards rush in and surround him. At least three deputies can be seen punching him in the head and neck before Hobbs gets dragged from the cell and hurled against a wall.

Register said guards wanted to remove Hobbs from an isolation cell because of his behavior. He did not elaborate. That contact led to a struggle and Hobbs was struck multiple times, he said.

Bakari Sellers, an attorney for Hobbs, thanked the GBI for its “swift and decisive action." Another attorney for Hobbs, Harry Daniels, questioned why the guards weren't arrested earlier.

Daniels has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident as a potential hate crime.

“This is just the first step toward justice,” he said in a statement.

The local district attorney asked the GBI to investigate after the video was released, Register said. As part of the probe, the GBI met with Hobbs. Register said Hobbs had been released into the custody of federal authorities investigating criminal activity, though he did not specify what that was.

Register said the GBI's investigation was continuing.

“I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred,” Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said in a statement. “The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with The Camden County Sheriff’s Office.”