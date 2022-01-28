3 indicted in fire at Wendy's after Rayshard Brooks killing

No lawyer was listed in court records for Wade, and The Associated Press was unable to find a working telephone number for him.

Police responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints that Brooks was asleep in his car in the restaurant's drive-thru lane. Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he’d had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at the other officer as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The killing came in the midst of weeks of upheaval and protest across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Before he was shot, Brooks told officers three times that he had been with a girlfriend named Natalie White that night. Findling has confirmed that his client is the person Brooks was talking about but declined to comment further on their relationship, saying only that they were close.