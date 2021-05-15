3 indicted in 2019 Georgia party shooting that killed teen

Local news outlets report 28-year-old Dashay Antwan March, 23-year-old Ra-Shay Marquez March and 23-year-old Taurian Javon Wertz have been indicted in the April 14, 2019, death of Emanuel Whitehead.

The three face a combined 16 charges including felony murder, gang charges, possession of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault.