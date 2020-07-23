3 hit by gunfire as Florida man flees Georgia deputies

“She was riding with a seasoned sergeant, learning her way around the county,” Norton said.

The deputies fired back, hitting Welland multiple times. He was hospitalized in Valdosta.

The deputy was released from the hospital Wednesday, Norton said. The resident shot in the home invasion was also hospitalized.

Welland was wanted after police found a man dead in the garage bay of an auto body shop, Tampa police said. Detectives were traveling to Lanier County to continue the investigation, while GBI is investigating the shooting by the deputies.

Police said the Tampa homicide “does not appear to have been a random event.”

Welland was on probation in Florida on charges of robbery with a gun or deadly weapon, Florida prison records show.

“This guy was headed north, and Lanier County just happened to be in his way,” Norton said.