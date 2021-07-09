3 get life in prison for 2019 slaying of Georgia deputy

Members of the slain deputy's family described their grief in statements to the judge.

"I do not forgive y’all at all,” Dixon’s father, Fred Dixon, said to the defendants.

In addition to murder charges, the three were also found guilty in a series of burglaries and car thefts in the days leading up to the car chase and shootout with police in which Dixon was killed in a Gainesville neighborhood on July 7, 2019.