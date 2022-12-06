3 Georgia teens dead, 1 critical after ahooting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the West Club Apartments in Macon. Deputies found the four teenagers, all from Macon, each suffering from gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Marcelles Williams, Jr., 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-olds — Jahyron Willis and Tyshun Williams — died hours later at an area hospital. A fourth victim, a 14-year-old boy, was listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office said in a post on