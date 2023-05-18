3 former officers indicted in beating of Georgia jail detainee

The indictment handed down Wednesday in coastal Camden County charges ex-deputy Ryan Biegel and former jail officers Braxton Massey and Mason Garrick with misdemeanor counts of battery and simple battery as well as a felony count of violating their oath of office.

The charges stem from the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, who was jailed after a traffic stop. Security camera video showed the white officers rush into Hobbs' cell and begin punching him in the head and neck. Another camera recorded Hobbs being hurled against a wall and pinned to the floor.