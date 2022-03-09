3 federal lawsuits accuse Salvation Army of wage violations

The lawsuits, filed in federal courts in New York, Illinois and Georgia, accuse the organization of working the programs' enrollees full time and even longer in its thrift stores, but only paying them a fraction of what federal law requires as a minimum.

“Despite the substantial benefit The Salvation Army derives from the labor of these vulnerable workers, who form the backbone of its lucrative thrift store operations, The Salvation Army pays them almost nothing," the attorneys filing the suits said in a statement.