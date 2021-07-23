3 decades later, Georgia man is charged with killing boy, 8

Joshua was reported missing by his parents on May 15, 1988, after he didn’t return home for dinner. After several hours of searching, his body was found in a wooded area near the apartment where he lived.

Police said the case went cold, but they revisited leads over the years, and law enforcement technology improved.

With the permission of his family, police say they exhumed the boy’s body in February 2021 in hopes of finding more evidence. Additional DNA testing was done on evidence from the crime scene, and police say the testing linked Coates to the crime.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Coates has twice been convicted of child molestation for crimes that happened in 1990 and 1993. He was behind bars for nearly 20 years after the 1993 conviction, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Coates remained jailed Friday, and it wasn't known whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment on his behalf.