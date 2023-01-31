X
Dark Mode Toggle

3 dead in northwest Georgia home from apparent drug overdose

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Three people have been found dead in a northwest Georgia house from suspected drug overdoses

KENSINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a northwest Georgia house on Monday from suspected drug overdoses.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the most likely cause of death was from smoking or inhaling fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Dried psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and methamphetamines were also found in the Kensington house, Wilson said.

The deceased were identified as Donald Ray Wallin, 70, and Kevin Leroy Walker, 55, both of LaFayette, and Carla Joann Quillen, 37, of Menlo.

Someone called officials on Monday to report that the three were unresponsive. First responders surmised that the three had died hours earlier.

Wilson said no arrests have been made.

“It is our desire to search out and find the persons responsible for the drug being at this home,” Wilson said, “for the individual that ultimately sold the product and caused the deaths.”

Three people who overdosed on fentanyl in neighboring Catoosa County on Sunday were revived after an opioid-overdose antidote was administered. Wilson said he knew of no connection to the deaths in Walker County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta in February1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
5h ago

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jane Fonda embraces female friendship in ‘80 for Brady,’ feels conflicted about the...
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released
14h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Here’s how Atlantans can sponsor refugees and help them settle in Ga.
8m ago
Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station
2h ago
Voters to make choices in 4 vacant Georgia legislative seats
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Rebecca Wright

In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
5h ago
It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top