3 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire at mobile home park

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Three people died and a child was hospitalized following a home fire at a mobile home park in Georgia.

The bodies of the victims was found by fire crews early Wednesday morning in Athens after a neighbor called to report the blaze, the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department said in a statement.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports the victims were two women and a girl. Authorities said their bodies were taken to the State Crime Lab for positive identification.

A boy who escaped the blaze suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, Athens-Clarke Fire Capt. Nathan Moss told the newspaper. The child was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett said there are no signs of foul play.

“This is a tragic loss in our community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victims," Athens-Clarke Fire Chief Jeff Scarbrough said.

