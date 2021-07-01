3 convicted of murder in 2019 shooting of Georgia deputy

Jurors rejected that argument, though, following four hours of deliberations that ended about noon on Thursday.

The three men will be sentenced on July 8.

Dixon’s family embraced as defendants were escorted out. District Attorney Lee Darragh said the prosecution was “very grateful” for the jury’s verdict.

“Justice has been done in their verdict for Blane Dixon,” he said.

All three defendants were 17 at the time of the shooting and thus are not eligible for the death penalty. Darragh said the maximum penalty for each defendant will be life without the chance of parole.

A fourth defendant, Brayan Cruz, was not tried alongside the other three. He testified against the other defendants last week. Darragh didn't say how prosecutors would handle charges against Cruz.