3 chicken plants hit in 2019 raids agree to pay back wages

It's unclear if the investigation was related to the August 2019 raids.

Officials also raided A&B in Pelahatchie, PH Food in Morton and additional Peco Foods plant in Bay Springs and Sebastapol in the August 2019 raids, which led to the arrests of 680 workers accused of being in the country illegally or using forged documents to gain work.

The raids brought an outcry from critics who said some children had their parents swept up and that workers were unfairly targeted without going after the companies that employ them. In August, on the anniversary of the raids, officials said more than 125 people had been indicted on criminal charges. An unknown number of additional people have been deported in administrative proceedings without facing criminal charges.

Also indicted are four executives from two plants who federal officials said had harbored people in the U.S. illegally and assisted them with obtaining false documents to enable employment or making false statements about hiring workers without proper documents.

Salvador Delgado-Nieves and Iris Villalon worked at A&B, while Carolyn Johnson and Aubrey “Bart” Willis worked for Pearl River Foods. All have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled for trial next year.

Federal officials have said the raids were justified because people in the country illegally steal Social Security numbers to gain work. Mike Hurst, the U.S. Attorney in southern Mississippi, also argued that people in the country illegally take jobs from American citizens and depress their wages.