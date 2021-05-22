3 charged, 75 vehicles seized, in fraud against Texas county

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said John and Cynthia Warren were arrested at a house in Georgia that they own.

Paulk said Warren was a car collector and that among the roughly 50 vehicles seized in Georgia were a pair of British right-hand-drive Mini Coopers. The cars are now impounded in Georgia.

Another 24 vehicles and pieces of equipment were seized in Odessa, Texas, officials said.

Bail for John Warren was set at $1.5 million and bail for Justin and Cynthia Warren was set at $500,000. Justin Warren remained jailed in Midland on Friday. It's unclear if any of the three have lawyers to speak for them.