3 bodies found in submerged car on Alabama, Georgia line

Georgia News | 53 minutes ago
Authorities say three bodies have been found inside a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula along the Alabama-Georgia line

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Three bodies were found inside a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula along the Alabama-Georgia line on Monday, news outlets reported.

A passerby spotted a car in the water at a park in Eufaula. Police Chief Steve Watkins said that officials who checked the vehicle determined that three bodies were inside.

Photos showed a blue sedan in water near the shore.

It was unclear how long the vehicle had been there or how the people died, but authorities said that a homicide investigation is underway.

