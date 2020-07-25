3 bodies found in submerged car found in Georgia pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities pulled a submerged vehicle from a Georgia pond and found a woman and two young children inside.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said crews found the vehicle in Mayor's Pond in Augusta about 4:50 p.m. Friday, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 8 p.m. The bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.
The victims have been identified, but their names are not being released until family has been notified, authorities said.
A witness, who was fishing in the area, found the car, Bowen said.
The case remains under investigation.